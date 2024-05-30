Goalkeeper Frederick Asare eager to repay Otto Addo's trust after Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has expressed his desire to repay Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the trust he has placed in him.

In an interview with Kotoko media following his call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Asare shared his excitement and gratitude.

Ghana are set to play against Mali in Bamako and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 6 and June 10, respectively.

Asare is the only Ghana Premier League player named in the 26-man squad for the qualifiers, and the former Accra Lions player is eager to prove himself.

"We have good goalkeepers. For me to be called to the national team and also his compliments to me is a great achievement to me and I’m truly happy."

"For me to represent my country, it’s a dream come true. Going forward, I also have to do my best and repay the coach’s trust in me," Asare said.

This season, Asare has made 17 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors, having won the starting spot from veteran Danlad Ibrahim.