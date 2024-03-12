Goalkeeper Ganiu Mohammed praises fan support as Karela United kick off smoothly at Naa Sheriga Sports Complex

Karela United goalkeeper Ganiu Mohammed has expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support during the team's home games at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

The decision to shift their home games from the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex appears to be a strategic one, with Karela United securing two consecutive wins at their new venue.

The team's triumph over Legon Cities was followed by a noteworthy 1-0 victory against giants Asante Kotoko over the weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors faced a tough battle against Karela United, resulting in Kotoko's back-to-back away defeats since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, showcasing the resilience of both teams. However, Karela United emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, courtesy of Giyasu Ibrahim's goal in the 60th minute.

Ganiu Mohammed, who was named the man of the match, took the opportunity to thank the fans for their overwhelming support and promised to deliver more stellar performances to entertain them.

He stated, "The people of Nalerigu want us to make the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex a fortress, and we will make sure we win all our home games. The fans here are giving us a lot of support, and that is a huge motivation for us. We are grateful for their support."

Currently, Karela United holds the 15th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points after 20 matches played this season.

As the team aims to climb the league standings, their recent successes at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex demonstrate the positive impact of the strategic decision to change their home venue.