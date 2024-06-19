Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad exits Asante Kotoko with gratitude and fond memories

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper and captain Ibrahim Danlad has bid an emotional farewell to the club, expressing gratitude for the support he received during his time there.

With the team undergoing a squad overhaul, Danlad is among eleven players departing, including Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank all Asante Kotoko family for making me who I am today. From the first day I joined this great club, I feel privileged and proud to represent Kotoko. I'm so grateful for all the support I have received and will be a fabulous one for the rest of my life," Danlad said.

"I know I am going to miss our cherish fans... I have nothing to say than to ask for God's blessings for everyone for the support throughout my stay with Kotoko.

"I came as a boy, leaving as a man and forever as a supporter of Kotoko. Long live his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, long live Kotoko, and long live Asanteman. Thank you."

Danlad joined the club in 2016 and has won various titles and individual awards. He made thirteen appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Ghana U17, U20, and U23 goalkeeper was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.