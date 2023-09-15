Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad honoured to be named Asante Kotoko captain

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad expressed his immense honour after being appointed as the captain of Asante Kotoko ahead of their opening game in the new Ghana Premier League against Heart of Lions on Sunday.

Danlad will be taking over the captain's armband from midfielder Richard Boadu, who has left the club to join Libyan side Al Ahly. He will be assisted by Cameroonian forward Georges Mfegue and midfielder Richmond Lamptey in his new role.

In response to his appointment, Danlad conveyed his gratitude, calling it a tremendous honour.

"It’s a huge honour for me to be named the new club captain," Danlad told the club website.

"I will say it’s a blessing, and I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, to our noble technical staff and head coach, Prosper Ogum, and to our great supporters.

"I am very grateful for this, and I promise to serve wholeheartedly like I have always done since I joined [this club].”

Danlad, who joined Kotoko in 2016, made his senior debut in 2019, stepping up when former captain Felix Annan was unavailable.

He played a pivotal role in the club's success, including their triumph over Hearts of Oak in the Normalisation Committee's special competition semifinal and their league-winning campaign in 2021-2022.