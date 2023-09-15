Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad named Asante Kotoko's new captain for upcoming season

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has been appointed as the new captain of Asante Kotoko as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With eight seasons under his belt at the club, Danlad had a taste of captaincy last season and will now lead the team permanently following the departure of former captain Richard Boadu to Al Ahly Benghazi in Libya.

The team's vice-captains will be Georges Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey, as chosen by head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Danlad expressed his gratitude and commitment to the role, having joined the club in August 2016 and steadily risen through the ranks, including helping the team secure victory in the Special Competition semi-final against Hearts of Oak.

It's a huge honour for me to be named the new club captain," Danlad told scasantekotoko.com.

"I will say it’s a blessing, and I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, to our noble technical staff and head coach, Prosper Ogum, and to our great supporters.

"I am very grateful for this, and I promise to serve wholeheartedly like I have always done since I joined [this club]."

He made his top-flight debut in the 2021-22 league season, which ended in the Porcupine Warriors claiming the championship.