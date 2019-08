Experienced goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has terminated his contract with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The 36-year-old joined the Still Believe lads in 2017 after being released by giants Asante Kotoko when Steve Pollack arrived.

''Yes, I've terminated my contract with Dreams FC,'' Amoako is reported to have told Sunyani-based Nimdie FM.

Amoako started his career with BA United before signing for the Porcupine Warriors.