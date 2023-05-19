Goalkeeper Isaac Amoako opens up about feeling betrayed by Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has spoken out about his disappointment and feeling of betrayal after being released by the club while he was in need of their support.

Amoako, who had dedicated 10 years to the Porcupine Warriors, revealed that he was unexpectedly asked to leave in December 2017, despite still recovering from an accident that occurred while he was on duty for the team.

Expressing his emotions upon receiving the news, Amoako conveyed a sense of betrayal and believed that the club should have given him more time to fully recuperate.

He said, "The truth is one. I felt betrayed. I felt bad that I was part of this; involved in an accident and therefore needed ample time to recover fully and get to my best (but that didn’t happen). Eventually, I came to accept the situation and moved on."

Amoako further highlighted the lingering discontent among other affected individuals, stating, "Some victims are still embittered with how compensation issues have been handled by the club's leadership."