Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott officially out of Ghana's game against Central African Republic

Hibernian FC goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott has been ruled out Ghana's crucial game against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old shot stopper won't be available for qualifiers following an injury he sustained weeks ago in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.

Wollacott was making his debut appearance against Andorran side Inter d’Escaldes, where he suffered the injury, which saw him subbed off just 18 minutes into the match.

Despite hoping to bounce back in time to man the post for his new club, Wollacott would stay on the sidelines for an extended period.

The former Charlton Athletic missed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and only returned for international duties during Ghana's game against Angola in June.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton released his squad for Ghana's final match on Saturday, and the goalkeeper was not listed for the upcoming match.

To guarantee their qualification at the AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year, Ghana must avoid defeat against the Wild Beasts on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.