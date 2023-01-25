Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah leaves Medeama for Legetafo Legedadi in Ethiopian Premier League

Medeama SC goalkeeper Kofi Mensah has left Ghana for Ethiopia to join Premier League side Legetafo Legedadi, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper departed Ghana on Tuesday night for the Eastern African country to complete his proposed move to Legetafo.

Mensah will sign for Legetafo Legedadi on a short-term deal with an option for a permanent contract if he impresses during his period at the club.

The newly-promoted team are currently struggling in the Ethiopian Premier League as they languish bottom of the standings with just six points after 13 rounds.

Legetafo are looking to turn things around in the second round as they aim at avoiding the relegation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Mensah had stints with AshantiGold SC before joining Medeama for the start of the 2022-23 season. He played 4 games, conceded 4 goals and kept one clean sheet in the season.

He previously played for Karela United, Ebusua Dwarfs, Tema Youth FC and Zambian giants Power Dynamos FC.