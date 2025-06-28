Goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu parts ways with Accra Lions, set to join Bibiani GoldStars

Goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu has mutually terminated his contract with Accra Lions and is set to join Bibiani GoldStars, following a full agreement reached with the club.

The experienced shot stopper becomes a free agent after ending his stay with the relegated side, paving the way for a new challenge with the Miners ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Kwadwo Osei Bonsu brings a wealth of experience, having previously played for WAFA SC, Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak, and most recently Accra Lions. His calm presence in goal, shot-stopping ability, and command of the box are expected to bolster GoldStars’ goalkeeping department as they look to solidify their squad for domestic and potential continental duties.

Bibiani GoldStars have been active in the transfer market, and the addition of Bonsu is seen as a strategic move to add leadership and depth between the sticks.

The official announcement from the club is expected in the coming days.