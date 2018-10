Ghana youth international Kwame Baah is available on a free transfer after leaving Premier League side Inter Allies.

The 20-year-old decided to look for opportunities elsewhere after spending three seasons with the La-based side.

GHANASoccernet.com understands his contract expired in September.

Baah played a total of 36 matches and kept 17 clean sheets.

He was member of the Ghana U20 team which played at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.