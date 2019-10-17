Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe's Asante Kotoko contract terminated

Asante Kotoko have announced their decision to terminate the contract with out-of-favour goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe.

The experienced shot-stopper has failed to make a mark at the club since joining on a free transfer last year.

#AKSC have agreed to the termination of 🧤@MuntariTagoe's contract DETAILS HERE: Click to Download Kotoko Express App from https://t.co/YyWLYucx3K … pic.twitter.com/kHZYnqPHgQ — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 17, 2019

He moved to Kumasi-based club after a move to the Ethiopian side St George fell through.

The 27-year-old had previously featured for Ghanaian club Medeama SC where he lasted six years at the Club.

He has also had a stint at Zambian side Dynamo FC.

He becomes the third player to be released by the club this week after Micheal Yeboah and Prince Aqcuah.