Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu pens new deal at Nigerian side Enugu Rangers

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has signed a contract extension at Nigerian side Enugu Rangers.

Bonsu has been a key cog for Rangers since joining from Ghanaian giants AshantiGold in 2016.

The 30-year-old played a significant role in the side’s victory over Kano Pillars in the Aiteo Cup last term.

Bonsu produced a magnificent display for the Enugu-based outfit during the penalty shootout to help them clinch the cup.

The former Liberty Professionals custodian’s impressive outing last season has earned him a two-year contract extension.

He is expected to continue from where he left off last season when the Nigerian Professional Football League begins on September 22.