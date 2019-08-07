Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu pens new deal at Nigerian side Enugu Rangers

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has signed a contract extension at Nigerian side Enugu Rangers.
Bonsu has been a key cog for Rangers since joining from Ghanaian giants AshantiGold in 2016.
The 30-year-old played a significant role in the side’s victory over Kano Pillars in the Aiteo Cup last term.
Bonsu produced a magnificent display for the Enugu-based outfit during the penalty shootout to help them clinch the cup.
The former Liberty Professionals custodian’s impressive outing last season has earned him a two-year contract extension.
He is expected to continue from where he left off last season when the Nigerian Professional Football League begins on September 22.