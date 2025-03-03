GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora continues to impress in Albania, eyes Black Stars return for World Cup 2026 qualifiers 

Published on: 03 March 2025
Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora delivered another stellar performance for AF Elbasani, keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over Partizani in round 27 of the Abissnet Superiore in Albania.

The former Asante Kotoko shot-stopper has been a key figure for Elbasani, making 24 appearances this season since joining as a free agent from Petrocub.

Since leaving Kotoko in 2022, the 28-year-old has had spells in Europe with Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol and Petrocub before securing a move to Elbasani, a newly promoted club competing in Albania’s top flight.

Abalora’s impressive form has sparked talks of a potential return to the Black Stars, as Ghana prepares to face Chad and Madagascar later this month in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The experienced goalkeeper, who made his Ghana debut in October 2020 during a 5-1 victory over Qatar, has four international caps and could be a strong addition to Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

