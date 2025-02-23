Goalkeeper Razak Abalora earns Team of the Week spot in Albanian Superliga

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora delivered a stellar performance as AF Elbasani secured a crucial point in their 1-1 draw with KS Vllaznia Shkoder in the Albanian Kategoria Superiore on Friday.

The former Black Stars shot-stopper was instrumental in ensuring Elbasani avoided defeat, making several key saves, including a crucial penalty stop in the 28th minute.

Vllaznia captain Bekim Balaj stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Abalora showcased his sharp reflexes to deny him at the Loro BoriÃ§i Stadium in Shkoder.

His heroics continued in the 75th minute with another vital save that kept his team in the game.

Following his remarkable display, the 28-year-old has been named in the Team of the Week after Matchweek 26 of the Albanian top flight.

Abalora, who joined Elbasani from Moldovan champions FC Petrocub Hincesti, has been a key figure for the newly promoted side this season.

He has made 23 league appearances, conceding 29 goals while keeping six clean sheets.

His consistent performances have sparked talks of a possible return to the Ghana national team, having last been involved in December 2021 as an unused substitute in a friendly against Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.

Below is the Team of the Week: