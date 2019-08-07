GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 August 2019
Goalkeeper Razak Brimah winning over fans of Deportivo Linares with pre-season form
Goalkeeper Razak Brimah kept a clean sheet on Saturday for his new club Deportivo Linares in their 3-0 friendly win over C.F. La Solana.

Former Ghana No.1 had a portfolio of quality saves and proved he is on the verge of recapturing his verve.

A fan could not help but tweet in Spanish: ''Ayer el @Linares_Dptvo 💙 venció 0-2 en un nuevo duelo ⚔️ de pretemporada frente a @Cflasolana. @razak_no_1 🕷 jugó el partido completo y dejó la portería a 0 realizando buenas intervenciones 💪🏾.''

Meaning: ''Yesterday, @Linares_Dptvo 💙 won 2-0 in a preseason friendly against @Cflasolana . @razak_no_1 🕷 played the whole game with a clean-sheet making good interventions 💪🏾.''

Brimah was without a club for two years after terminating his contract with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

