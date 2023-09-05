GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori joins Black Stars ahead of Central African Republic match

Published on: 05 September 2023
Ghana's preparations for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Central African Republic have received a boost with the arrival of Richard Ofori and Jordan Ayew.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Ofori, joined the Black Stars camp in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon, while Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew also reported to camp.

Both players participated in the training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, contributing to the team's preparations for the upcoming match. The Black Stars are gearing up for a challenging encounter against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Ghana currently leads Group E with 9 points, and a victory in this match would secure their spot at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next January.

The team will continue their preparation on Wednesday, focusing on the task ahead and aiming to secure qualification for AFCON 2023.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

