Goalkeeper Richard Ofori makes first Ghana appearance in almost a year

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori marked his return to action for the Black Stars in Tuesday's friendly against Liberia.

This comes almost a year after his last international appearance due to recurring injuries and missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ofori's great performance in the match, coming off the bench in the second half to replace Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, was met with applause from fans.

Despite his long absence from international duty, Ofori demonstrated composure and skill on the field, showcasing his quality as a goalkeeper. Notably, he handled a challenging pass with finesse, highlighting his value to the Black Stars, but will be disappointed he didn't keep a clean sheet as Liberia scored a late consolation.

Currently, the starting goalkeeper position is held by Lawrence Ati Zigi of St Gallen. Ofori's successful return to the national team reflects his resilience and determination to represent Ghana on the international stage. He will be eager to maintain his fitness and compete for the coveted number one goalkeeper role.