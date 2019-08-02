Goalkeeper Richard Ofori named captain of Maritzburg United

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been named the new skipper of South African side Maritzburg United ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Maritzburg United gaffer Eric Tinkler has appointed Nazeer Allie general captain of the side, with goalkeeper Ofori being handed the responsibility of match-day skipper.

Having boosted the depth in the squad with nine new signings, there will be additional competition for places in the starting XI within the Team of Choice this season.

It was for that reason that it was decided to appoint dual captains, as head coach Eric Tinkler explained.

“We are going to have our match-day captain which will be Richard Ofori,” he said.

“Like I said before, there is very little guarantee to any player that he will be in the starting line-up – that’s the type of competition we want to create.

“So selecting a captain was always going to be difficult. Richard, a national team goalkeeper for Ghana, is definitely our first-choice goalkeeper, so it made sense to appoint Richard as our match-day captain.

“Then we have the club captain. Who plays even more of an important role because he is representing the players to the club and also to me. And that person will be Nazeer Allie. Because of all his experience.”

Ofori joined the Team of Choice lads in 2018 after helping Wa All Stars clinch the Ghana Premier League title in 2017.