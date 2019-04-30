Goalkeeper Richard Ofori rallies Maritzburg United fans in relegation scrap

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori has pleaded with the club's fans to rally behind the team as they fight relegation.

The Team of Choice enhanced their chances of survival with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

The KwaZulu Natal –based are now one point better then fellow relegation candidates Chippa United.

''We thank the almighty God for this victory,' Ofori said on social media after the game.

''We thank the fans, the whole city, and each and every one who has supported us. We know you guys are behind us, the battle is till on but we know we will overcome this battle.''

Maritzburg need maximum points in their remaining matches against SuperSport United and Baroka to give themselves a chance of staying up.