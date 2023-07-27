Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi departs Hearts of Oak

Reports have emerged indicating that Richmond Ayi has reached an agreement to part ways with Hearts of Oak.

Ayi joined the Phobians from WAFA in 2018 and has since spent five seasons with them, during which he earned a call-up to the Black Meteors team.

In 2022, the former Techiman City FC goalkeeper signed a three-year contract extension that was scheduled to run until 2025. However, despite having two seasons left on his contract, he is leaving the club.

The specific reasons behind Ayi's departure have not been officially disclosed. However, there are suggestions that match-fixing allegations may have contributed to the decision.

Local media reports have indicated that this issue has eroded trust between the player and the club, ultimately leading to their mutual decision to part ways.

As of now, the details surrounding the match-fixing allegations remain unclear, and further information is yet to be confirmed.

Ayi came under severe criticism on social media last season after showing up for Hearts of Oak's away game against Karela United with his face covered in white powder.

Ayi was Hearts of Oak's first choice for the most part of last season in which the Phobians finished outside the top half of the table, escaping relegation on the final of the campaign.