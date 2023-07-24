Goalkeeper Sulemana Adamu Rashid set to join Dreams FC on a three-year deal

Techiman Eleven Wonders goalkeeper, Sulemana Adamu Rashid is on the verge of making a move to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The highly-rated goalkeeper is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Still Believe lads after an impressive campaign in the Division One League last season.

Rashid played a vital role in guiding his former club to the playoffs, although they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Ghana Premier League as they lost on penalties to Bofoakwa Tano.

With Dreams FC set to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup following their FA Cup triumph, they are taking proactive steps to strengthen their squad, and have identified Rashid as one that can be of great help.

The reigning FA Cup champions are keen to make a strong impression in the CAF Confederations Cup qualifications, and their opponent will be revealed on Tuesday.

With Rashid's potential arrival, Dreams FC are demonstrating their determination to build a competitive team capable of competing with the top sides on the African continent.