Goalkeepers should not be demoted for making mistakes in goal – Medeama shot-stopper Felix Kyei

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei has jumped to the defense of Ghana Premier League shot stoppers, urging consistency to rectify their mistakes in goal.

A chunk of goalkeepers plying their trade in the Ghanaian top-flight have lost their positions in recent times due to mistakes, with former Kotoko shot stoppers Danlad Ibrahim, and Felix Annan being victims.

However, the Yellow and Mauve safer pair of hands has kicked against the rampant change of goalkeepers for mistakes committed during matches.

“It’s wrong on the part of Ghana Premier League clubs to change a goalkeeper for making mistake. For me, goalkeepers need consistent games to be in their best form”

“If a goalkeeper commit a mistake and is being replaced with another goalkeeper, it won’t help goalkeepers to learn from their mistakes. Goalkeepers need to learn from their mistakes, rather than being substituted”

“In the European countries, if a goalkeeper makes a mistake, the goalkeeper still maintains his position as the number one goalkeeper in the club’s subsequent games and that’s how we learn from mistakes as individuals” he told Medeama FM in an interview.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper made 16 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, keeping five clean sheet and conceding 19 goals.

Kyei has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the local scene since joining Medeama. He was on the Black Stars squad standby lists for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but ultimately missed out on the final squad for the tournament.