Goalscoring Ghana star Kudus prepares for World Cup encore at West Ham

Published on: 27 August 2023
Goalscoring Ghana star Kudus prepares for World Cup encore at West Ham

West Ham United have acquired an emerging talent in Mohammed Kudus whose stock continues to rise for both club and country.

Since debuting for Ghana in 2019 aged 19, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Black Stars, earning 24 caps and scoring seven international goals so far.

Two of those came at the 2022 World Cup against South Korea, as Kudus demonstrated his prowess on the global stage.

For Ajax last season, he delivered their most productive individual campaign with 18 goals and seven assists in 42 matches across all fronts.

Kudus heads to the capital as a regular starter for a Ghana side on the up, having impressed at the World Cup amid a young squad blooded for the future.

The midfielder will now hope to transfer his international form into the claret and blue of West Ham as he makes his Premier League bow.

