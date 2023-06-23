GOC president Ben Nunoo Mensah sends best wishes to Black Meteors ahead of U-23 AFCON campaign

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah has on behalf of the committee expressed best wishes to the Black Meteors of Ghana ahead of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana is looking to make a return to the Olympic Games by finishing in the top three of the tournament to end a near 20 -year absence following their last appearance in 2004.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, in a statement released on Thursday, said the committee was fully behind the team and wish to see them end the long term hiatus which will see the committee be in charge of preparations ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"On behalf of the Board, Executives and Sports Federation Heads, I wish you all the luck to break the jinx that has denied football an appearance in almost two decades".

The Black Meteors are in Group A, along with Morocco, Congo, and Guinea. On Sunday, June 25, 2023, the team will kick off their campaign against Congo.

The tournament's top three teams will qualify for the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament in Paris, while the fourth-placed team will compete in the AFC—CAF playoff for the final Olympic spot.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Tanko the coach of the team is expected to name his final squad on Friday.