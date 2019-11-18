GOC President sees off GFA President as he departs for Egypt to support Black Meteors

Ghana Olympic Committee president Ben Nunoo Mensah saw off Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku at the Kotoka International Airport with his well wishes as the latter fly to Egypt to support the Black Meteors.

The Ghana U23 team will face Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

Mr. Okraku will be present at the stadium to offer his support and words of motivation to the players before kick-off on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors will be making their very first final in the U23 championship and also book a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games if they beat the Ivorians.

The top three teams at the end of the tournament will be representing Africa in the global games next year.

Ghana have not been at the Olympic Games since their last appearance in 2004.