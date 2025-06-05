“God is working behind me” – Antoine Semenyo after surpassing goal contribution at Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has opened up surpassing his goal contribution at Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars attacker scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in the English top-flight, signaling an improved performance in his second season.

And according to Semenyo, his impressive performance in the just ended season bounds down to faith.

“100%. I think at the start of the season, I knew I wanted to beat the numbers I got and I sat down, prayed on it, made sure that I got the Holy Spirit with me as well. So when I'm on the pitch, I feel like I'm invincible. No one can touch me’ he told Showmax.

The former Bristol City attacker added his connection and relationship with God has been vital to his success in the just ended season.

“Yeah, definitely. I think at the start of the season, my goal was to beat the numbers that I got, and I always sit down and have a long prayer, a little conversation, just saying what I want to do for the season, and it's just coming into fruition now. So I know the Holy Spirit is working. God is working behind me as well. So I'm grateful”

Semenyo’s explosive display in the just ended season has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe. H is currently on the radar of Manchester United, Liverpool and others.