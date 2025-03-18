“God will smile on us” – Kofi Adams on Black Stars World Cup qualification chances

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams is looking up to God as the Black Stars seeks qualification to the 2026 World Cup qualification.

The West African powerhouse returns to action for the first time this year for the continuation of the qualifying series this month. Ghana will play host to Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

However, Adams, who was in attendance for the Black Stars first training session on Monday disclosed he is keen about World Cup qualification.

“For qualification, I need it just as Ghanaians and I know the players also need it. The coach himself has told me he also need qualification” he said.

“Qualification is like the air that we are breathing and that’s how bad I need it. That’s why you’ve seen me here regularly. I want everything in order for this game. We are all working towards that and I know God will smile on us”

The West African powerhouse has struggled in recent times, falling short in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana is missing the tournament for the first time in over 20-years after finishing bottom in Group F.

Having missed out on AFCON 2025, the Black Stars will be hoping to restore national pride when they take on Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros. The team must secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification bid for the biggest soccer mundial to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.