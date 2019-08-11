GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Godfred Asante on target for Horoya AC in Confederation Cup draw against Stars Malien

Published on: 11 August 2019
Godfred Asante on target for Horoya AC in Confederation Cup draw against Stars Malien
Godfred Asante

Ghanaian defender Godfred Asante was on target for Horoya AC when they drew 1-1 with Stade Malien in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Saturday.

The towering versatile defender netted the game's opener to put the Guinean champions in front three minutes into the second half.

The hosts levelled through Moussa Konaté with just two minutes to full-time.

Horoya AC will host the Malian giants in the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League two weeks time in Conakry.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments