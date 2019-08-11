Godfred Asante on target for Horoya AC in Confederation Cup draw against Stars Malien

Ghanaian defender Godfred Asante was on target for Horoya AC when they drew 1-1 with Stade Malien in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Saturday.

The towering versatile defender netted the game's opener to put the Guinean champions in front three minutes into the second half.

The hosts levelled through Moussa Konaté with just two minutes to full-time.

Horoya AC will host the Malian giants in the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League two weeks time in Conakry.