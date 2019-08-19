Godfred Donsah joins Belgian side Cercle Brugge on loan

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on a season long loan from Italian side Bologna.

The 23-year old joins the Jupiler Pro League till the end of the season with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

"Bologna Fc 1909 announces that an agreement has been reached with Cercle Brugge Koninklijke Sportvereniging for the loan of midfielder Godfred Donsah until 30 June 2020 with an option to make the deal permanent," Bologna stated on their official website.

Donsah will immediately join his new teammates for training this afternoon.

The former Cagliari player played 67 times for Bologna scoring four times for the Rossoblus.

Donsah has four caps for the national team of Ghana.