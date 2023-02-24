Godfred Saka reveals Aduana Stars yet to fulfil land promise to GPL winning team

Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka has revealed that the management of the club is yet to fulfil a promise made to him and his entire winning team of a parcel of land.

The promise was made after the Ogya lads became the first Ghana Premier League side to win the league title in their debut season in the 2009-10 season, with 19 goals in 30 matches, setting a world record as the team to win a top-flight title with the least goals.

In an interview with Happy FM, Saka stated that the promise made to the team has not been fulfilled by the bankroller of the club, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

"In this matter, I haven’t received the land. Sometimes we do ask, but they tell us we will get it, but as I speak to you now, I haven't," he said.

Saka, who has since retired from active football and is now managing a Division One club in the Upper West Region, also revealed his regrets about deals abroad that couldn't materialise.