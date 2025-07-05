Godson Kyeremeh strengthens Le Havre midfield with free transfer from Caen

Le Havre have made a key addition to their squad with the signing of French-Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh.

The 25-year-old joins on a free transfer after parting ways with Caen at the end of his contract just five days ago. Known for his speed and creativity, Kyeremeh is expected to bring flair and experience to Le Havre’s attack as they gear up for the new season.

According to L'Ã‰quipe, Kyeremeh has signed a three-year deal with Le Havre. The winger, who reached the end of his agreement with Caen, has committed to a three-year deal with Le Havre. Having been trained at Stade Malherbe, Kyeremeh participated in 33 matches across various competitions last season, during which he scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists.

Le Havre is signing Kyeremeh due to his experience and passing ability which they feel will benefit them in the upcoming season.

Kyeremeh will join his teammates in the coming days for preseason to get themselves ready for the new campaign.