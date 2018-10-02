Godsway Donyoh bags hat-trick as FC Nordsjaelland dispatch SonderjyskE

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh scored hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over SonderjyskE in the Danish SuperLiga on Monday.

Croatian midfielder Karlo Bartolec fetched the opener for hosts on the 8th minute before Donyah doubled their lead on the 16th minute.

The former Manchester City midfielder hit his second goal with a classy finish on the 68th minute after an own goal from Victor Nelsson had helped the visitors to pull one back before recess.

He completed his day with an superlative strike on the 81st to register his first hat-trick of the season.

Donyoh enjoyed the full duration of the match whiles Kudus Mohammed played 61 minutes with Abdul Mumin watching the game from the bench.

Donyoh has netted six goals in his 9 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in all competition this season.