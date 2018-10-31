Godsway Donyoh earns plaudits from FC Nordsjælland chief after contract extension

FC Nordsjælland sports director Carsten Jensen is delighted over Godsway Donyoh's contract extension.

The attacking midfielder extended his contract with the Right to Dream Park outfit until 2021 on Tuesday.

Donyoh, 24, has been a key figure at the Right to Dream Park since joining in 2016 from English giants Manchester City.

Despite suffering continuous injuries, he has registered 23 goals in 57 games for the Wild Tigers.

"Godsway has established itself as a profile for us in FCN and the Super League. This he has done through his good score section and his dedicated work on the training course. Of course, it is positive that we can extend with a player who is coveted and who is ready to help the next group of talented players into the Super League,’’ Jensen told the club’s website

“We’ve seen Godsway handle adversity for the first half of his time in the club by not playing much and we have seen him work hard to overcome his injury for 9 months. Both times he has grown stronger on the other side, and it shows a strong mentality that you will not be broken by that kind."

‘’The next step for Godsway is, besides being a better player, he also becomes a player who the others in the squad can lean over in both good and bad times. He must be ready to take responsibility for the group and not just himself, and fortunately it is a learning that he has already started. Godsway has expressed the wish that there is more for him to learn and do in FCN, and that is something we appreciate in the club,’’ Carsten V. Jensen added.