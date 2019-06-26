Godsway Donyoh scores hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland in pre-season defeat to Kalmar FF

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh netted a hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 defeat to Kalmar FF in a pre-season friendly game.

The Wild Tigers had a fantastic start to their pre-season program after Ghana midfielder Godsway Donyoh scored two quick goals against their Swedish opponents.

But Kalmar FF recovered from their sluggish start to the game by pulling a goal back through Filip Sachpekidis in the 37th minute before Maxwell drew them level a minute later.

The Swedish side for the first time a lead in the game courtesy Rafinha in the 53rd minute but Donyoh popped up again to restore parity for FC Nordjaelland in the 71st minute.

Swedish forward Alexander Holmstrom grabbed the winning goal for Kalmar FF with three minutes to end the match.