Godway Donyoh eyes Danish league opener victory for FC Nordsjælland FB against Esbjerg FB

FC Nordsjælland midfielder Godsway Donyoh has set his sights on a great start to the season ahead of their Danish Super League opener against Esbjerg FB on Sunday.

The Wild Tigers will commence their top flight campaign when they welcome newly promoted side Esbjerg FB to the Right to Dream Park.

The Farum-based outfit will be hoping to replicate last season's league performance - where they lost only three of the 18 matches played at the Right to Dream Park, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League qualifying spot after finishing 3rd on the standings.

In an interview with the club's official mouthpiece, Donyoh urged his team-mates to begin the campaign with a positive result at their stomping ground on Sunday.

"It’s up to us to the initiative now and start well," the 23-year-old said.

Donyoh is one of three Ghanaian players named in the side's squad for the clash against Esbjerg FB - after Clinton Antwi and former Ghana U17 ace Ibrahim Sadiq.

Below is the list of players for the game:

18 Nicolai Larsen 28 Peter Vindahl Jensen 2 Karlo Bartolec 3 Ulrik Yttergård Jenssen 4 Victor Nelsson 5 Mads Mini Pedersen 7 Mikkel Rygaard 10 Mathias Jensen 11 Godsway Donyoh 14 Mathias Rasmussen 15 Mads Aaquist 16 Benjamin Tiedemann Hansen 17 Andreas Skovgaard 19 Nicklas Strunck Jakobsen 21 Andreas Olsen 22 Jacob Steen Christensen 27 Mikkel Damsgaard 37 Ibrahim Sadiq 38 Clinton Antwi