Godwin Ablordey advises Kotoko on transfer policy

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Godwin Ablordey has advised the club to re-establish a new plan to guide them in recruiting players who are capable of competing for titles.

The Porcupines signed several players under former head coach Dr Prosper Narteh-Ogum who went on to clinch the Ghana Premier League title last season but the team have struggled to keep pace since the departure of Ogum settling for fifth place on the log after 25 matches this season.

Emphatically, the players of Kotoko have laboured to impress in recent times despite a few more additions that were expected to uplift the team's performance.

Ablordey believes the poor performance is a consequence of the subpar quality of players at the disposal of the team.

He thinks it is now difficult to spot quality in Ghana as compared to his playing days at Kotoko. As a result, he is advising Kotoko to shift their focus oversees to make quality purchases to augment the team in the future

“They (Kotoko) have no special quality players like they used to have in the past such as Stephen Oduro, Jordan, and the rest.

"I won't blame the current management for recruiting these average players because the league itself lacks quality. Most of the players playing in the other clubs are average ones unlike during our time when most of the players were in the senior national teams,” Ablordey stated on Akoma FM.

“If Kotoko really wants to recruit quality, they need to scout outside the shores of Ghana and that is costly. The fans however must support the team financially by attending matches so management can recruit the kind of quality they (supporters) are craving for.”