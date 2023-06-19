Godwin Ablordey congratulates ‘legend coach’ Zito on FA Cup title win

King Faisal No. 2, Godwin Ablordey has commended Dreams FC tactician Karim Zito for leading his side to lift the FA Cup trophy.

Zito masterminded the first major title win for his side by beating King Faisal 2-0 on Sunday at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to clinch the 2023 FA Cup trophy.

Dreams FC got their dream start as Abdul Aziz Issah broke the deadlock on 18 minutes when he was fed with an exquisite pass by Agyenim Boateng. The Still Believe doubled their advantage after recess on the 70th minute mark through Sadiq Alhassan. Faisal did very little to trouble the resolute Dreams backline, and Zito’s side held on to achieve the remarkable feat of winning the FA Cup.

Ablordey paid tribute to Zito post-match. He told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “We played our hearts out and Dreams FC were the better side today; they won. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my senior legend, coach Zito for winning today’s FA Cup match.

By Suleman Asante