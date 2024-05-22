Godwin Ablordey: Former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak star urges fans to support upcoming Super Clash

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player Godwin Ablordey has called on fans of both teams to come out in large numbers for the upcoming Super Clash.

The highly anticipated Week 31 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season will see the Porcupine Warriors face off against the Phobians next weekend.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Ablordey emphasised the crucial role fans play in the Super Clash. He urged supporters to fill the stadium and cheer their teams on to victory.

"I wouldn't be shocked if it ends in a draw because Prosper has never lost to Hearts in his coaching career at Kotoko and Ouattara has also triumphed over Hearts," Ablordey noted. "I beg the fans to realise that without them, the teams would mean nothing, so they ought to show up in big numbers to lift their spirits."

Ablordey, who is now a trained coach, believes the presence of fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday will significantly enhance the atmosphere and energy of the game.

The Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26. Fans are eagerly awaiting this crucial match, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Ghana's most storied football clubs.