Godwin Ablordey says King Faisal have Ghana Premier League destiny under control

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey says the club's survival battle in the Ghana Premier League depends on them.

The Insha Allah boys are next to last on the Ghana Premier League table and would need to overturn their form in their last four games to survive the intense relegation battle.

Having secured a place in the final of the FA Cup after beating fellow Premier League strugglers in the semi-finals, Ablordey hinted that King Faisal will go all out to maintain their top-flight status for next season.

“It’s a must-win. We have to win against Samartex if we want to be in the Premier League. This is a home game and we have to win and stay in the league. so, everything depends on us. We and the players are going to make sure, train hard, and make sure that we stay in the league” he said.

The Insha Allah boys will take on eighth-placed Samartex in their next Ghana Premier League game. After that fixture, they pay a trip to Akoon Park to face title contenders Medeama SC before playing Legon Cities and Real Tamale United.

King Faisal face competition from, Nsoatreman FC, Great Olympics and Dreams Fc among others in the relegation battle.