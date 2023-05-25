Godwin Ablordey says staying in the Premier league remains King Faisal’s focus

King Faisal No. 2, Godwin Ablordey has disclosed that his team’s concentration is on their remaining premier league matches and not the FA Cup as they aim to avoid the drop.

The ‘Insha Allah Boys’ are into the final of the MTN FA Cup but find themselves in the danger zone of the league standings with just three games to end the season. They currently sit in 17th position on 36 points.

With relegation staring Faisal in the face, Ablordey has revealed that their attention is solely on their remaining league matches.

He said: “I have already said that I prefer staying in the league to winning the FA Cup but we are already here. It is good for me and the boys. That they won the FA Cup while playing for King Fasial is good for your CV. But the most important thing is we want to stay in the premiership. We have the ticket to play in the FA Cup but we are concentrating on the remaining matches. We don’t have the date yet for the final. We are concentrating on the league matches."

King Faisal are away to Medeama in Tarkwa for their next game. They will return to Abrankese to host Legon Cities and end the season with a trip to Tamale to face RTU.

By Suleman Asante