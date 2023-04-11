Godwin Attram advises Great Olympics' management on decision making

Former Great Olympics star Godwin Attram has advised the authorities of the club to be patient and more vigilant in taking major decisions.

His comment follows the decision to sack Yaw Preko who was experiencing a bad run as coach of the club in the Ghana Premier League.

Former Karela United boss Bismark Kobby Mensah was appointed to replace the former Hearts of Oak forward but little has changed in terms of results for the Oly Dade boys.

Due to that, Attram believes solely basing the sacking of coaches on the outcome of matches may largely be a wrong call. According to him, if certain structures do not function well in the club, it costs the club in other ways which possibly could result in on-field performances.

"For me sometimes I only want to advise the administrators, sometimes you have to know it is not only about the coach but it is also about the structures that you have put on board and how you also manage the entire affairs of the club," he told Citi Sports.

"It is good that you have to have results but you need to look at where are you going too. Now, another young coach also came and is facing the same problem; the team is not winning.

"So would you change that coach too or you will give him more room to operate to do the thing for the club?"

Great Olympics are 15th on the table and three points away from the relegation zone.