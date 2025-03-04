Godwin Attram advises Otto Addo to learn from past mistakes in Black Stars squad selection

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to carefully select the best players as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

With the squad announcement expected in the coming weeks, Attram believes Addo must learn from past mistakes and introduce fresh talent into the team.

The Black Stars, who recently failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), are under pressure to deliver strong performances in the upcoming qualifiers.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Oil City Radio, Attram emphasized the need for Addo to make bold decisions in squad selection.

"It's something we all have been thinking about-why Black Stars can't perform recently, but I think for now, coach Otto Addo has learned from his previous mistakes this time," he said.

He further highlighted the significance of the matches, urging the coach to field the strongest possible squad.

"The upcoming matches are not easy games for us. Otto Addo has to assemble the best players for the games because Ghanaians want to go to the World Cup," Attram added.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24.