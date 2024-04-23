Godwin Attram appointed head coach of Ghana's U-21 national team

Godwin Attram has been appointed as the head coach of the newly established U-21 national team by the Ghana Football Association.

This strategic move aligns with Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA) launched in 2023, aimed at nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of excellence from the grassroots to the national level.

Assisting the former Ghana forward in his coaching duties will be Nana Yaw Amankwah, while Abdul Manaf Abubakar will serve as the team's physiotherapist.

With a career spanning across renowned clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Silkeborg IF, and Accra Great Olympics, Attram brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his coaching role.

His coaching stint at Attram De Visser FC, a club he owns, underscores his commitment to player development and tactical innovation.

The establishment of the U21 national team signals Ghana's dedication to sustained success on the continental and global stages.

Integrated within the Ghana Football Philosophy, the team focuses not only on winning matches but also on nurturing well-rounded individuals.