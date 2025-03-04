Godwin Attram urges Stephen Appiah to set bold expectations for Black Stars

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram has emphasized that Stephen Appiah must be bold in setting clear expectations for the Black Stars to meet the demands of Ghanaian fans.

Appiah, who was recently appointed vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, has been tasked with fostering better player relations and contributing to the team’s success along with the chairman Randy Abbey

Speaking in an interview with Oil City Radio, Attram highlighted the significance of Appiah’s return to the team but insisted that the former Black Stars captain should not shy away from his leadership role.

"Yes, it will help the team because Stephen Appiah has once captained the team before, and Randy Abbey has also been with the Black Stars before," Attram stated.

He praised Abbey’s administrative expertise, expressing confidence that the duo’s presence would positively impact the national team. However, he stressed the importance of Appiah voicing out what is expected of the players.

"He understands what's called administration and has good management skills as well, which can help the team, but in all, I believe Stephen Appiah should be bold enough to speak to the team for them to know what Ghanaians are looking for," he added.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 before travelling to Morocco for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on March 24.