Attram de Visser Soccer Academy have emerged maiden winners of the Football Academies International tournament (TIAFOOT 2018)

They walloped Togolese side Haknour by 7-0 in the final in Lomé on Sunday to clinch the coveted trophy of the first edition of the tournament.

Other Ghanaian side Danbort FC claimed the third place after seeing off KiniKini of Benin with a 2-0 scoreline also played in Lomé, Togo.