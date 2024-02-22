GOIL Fuel support for Women Premier League clubs loaded onto GOCard

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that fuel support for all 20 Women Premier League Clubs for the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season has been loaded onto the Goil GOCard of each club.

This move follows the GFA’s commitment to providing GOIL fuel support to the tune of GHc420,000, aimed at alleviating some of the transportation costs faced by the Women's League clubs.

Under this initiative, each of the 10 Southern-based Women’s Premier League clubs has received GHc10,000 worth of fuel, while the 10 Northern sector Women’s Premier League clubs have had GHc12,000 worth of fuel loaded onto their GOCard.

Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has been a proud partner of the GFA since 2022, providing fuel support to clubs in the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.

The GFA has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to GOIL for its unwavering support towards the development of football in Ghana.

This gesture by GOIL will go a long way in helping the Women Premier League clubs to offset some of their transportation expenses, enabling them to focus on their preparations for the upcoming season.

The GFA is confident that this collaboration with GOIL will continue to grow and contribute to the advancement of women's football in the country.