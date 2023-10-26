Gold Fields invests $13 million in TNA Stadium construction

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has reported that it has invested $13 million in the construction of the TNA Stadium, which is poised to become the new home ground for Medeama SC.

This state-of-the-art stadium is designed to accommodate 10,400 spectators.

According to the company, "The Foundation has so far invested over US$13 million dollars in the stadium, out of a budgeted US$16M, and this has proven to be one of the high-cost ticket items it has funded besides the Tarkwa to Damang asphalted road."

In addition to the stadium investment, Gold Fields Ghana has also allocated $100,000 to support Medeama in their advertising efforts, including jersey and bus branding, for the period of 2023/2024.

The stadium will be completed in March 2024. Initially, Ghanaian champions Medeama had anticipated that the stadium would be ready in November to host their CAF Champions League group games.

However, with the stadium set to be completed next year, the club have opted to use the Cape Coast Stadium. Medeama are scheduled to face Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad, and Yanga FC in their first-ever group stage appearance.