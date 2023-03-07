Gold Stars beats Aduana in Independence Day friendly

Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars were 3-1 winners over League leaders Aduana in a friendly match they hosted at Dun’s Park on Monday, March 6 2023 in commemoration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

The game was well patronized and lived up to the billing.

Appiah McCarthy opened the scoring for the hosts with an expertly taken free-kick on 16 minutes. Frank Amankwah doubled their advantage five minutes later.

After the break, the guests halved the deficit on 51 minutes.

Mohammed Oleya scored for The Miners ten minutes later to seal the victory.

Donations

CEO/Proprietor of Kingdom First Prep & JHS in Bibiani, Sir Nana Dadson donated 50 packs of bottled water to the Gold Stars team before the match.

B'TOWN Ladies also donated an ice chest cooler to the team yesterday.

By Suleman Asante

