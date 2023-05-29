Gold Stars' brace-hero Abednego Tetteh bags MVP award in Kotoku Royals win

Bibiani GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh was adjudged Man of The Match for the second consecutive time after their 3-1 victory over Division One bound Kotoku Royals on Sunday, May 28 2023 at Dun’s Park.

Tetteh hit a brace to help his side break into the Top 4 on the league standings and increased his goal tally to 16.

The Hearts of Oak old boy shot The Miners into lead after just four minutes of play but Royals restored parity through Collins Kofi Kudjoe on 27 minutes.

Tetteh scored his second from a spot kick as he sent the Royals goalkeeper the wrong way.

After recess, Prince Kwabena Owusu netted a third for Gold Stars on 51 minutes to seal victory for his team.

The 32-year-old has rediscovered his goal scoring mojo and is in contention for the Golden Boot award.